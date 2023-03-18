Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 60,700 Shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Newcourt Acquisition were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCAC opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Newcourt Acquisition Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

