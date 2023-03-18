Weiss Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC)

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Post Holdings Partnering were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSPC. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth $13,566,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the first quarter worth $3,521,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 4,263.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter worth $1,696,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter worth $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Post Holdings Partnering alerts:

Post Holdings Partnering Price Performance

Post Holdings Partnering stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Post Holdings Partnering Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Post Holdings Partnering Company Profile

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.