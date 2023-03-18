Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Position in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 559,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Marblegate Acquisition were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Marblegate Acquisition alerts:

Marblegate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GATE opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marblegate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marblegate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.