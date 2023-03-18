Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Position in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 633,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,433 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in ST Energy Transition I were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STET. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in ST Energy Transition I by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 383,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ST Energy Transition I by 25.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in ST Energy Transition I in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in ST Energy Transition I in the third quarter worth about $392,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST Energy Transition I Stock Performance

Shares of ST Energy Transition I stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. ST Energy Transition I Ltd. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.45.

About ST Energy Transition I

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy transition and clean energy.

