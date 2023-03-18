Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPCM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $347,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $5,020,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $6,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPCM opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

