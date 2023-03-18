Weiss Asset Management LP Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,489 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth $120,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth $497,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at $745,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:JGGC opened at $10.38 on Friday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

