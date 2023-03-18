Weiss Asset Management LP Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,492 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Infinite Acquisition were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFNT. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,270,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Infinite Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,137,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Infinite Acquisition by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 426,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 76,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Infinite Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Infinite Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NFNT opened at $10.39 on Friday. Infinite Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

About Infinite Acquisition

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

