Weiss Asset Management LP Has $5.72 Million Position in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ahren Acquisition were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AHRN. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.
Ahren Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of AHRN opened at $10.39 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.
About Ahren Acquisition
Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.
