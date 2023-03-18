Weiss Asset Management LP Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,546,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,442,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,549,000 after acquiring an additional 506,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,952,000.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $62.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

