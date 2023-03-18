Weiss Asset Management LP Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,544 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 63.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 29,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 84.0% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the third quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

KIII opened at $10.16 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

