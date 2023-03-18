Weiss Asset Management LP Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 692,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230,027 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 87.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,205,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 420.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 500.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,545,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,180 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 11.8% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,455,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after acquiring an additional 258,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 45.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,186,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 686,682 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NYSE:LGV opened at $10.09 on Friday. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.