Weiss Asset Management LP Has $7.56 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,920,315 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 674.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Workday by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after buying an additional 551,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 100.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,258,000 after buying an additional 541,353 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Cowen upped their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday Stock Performance

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,377 shares of company stock worth $2,602,803 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $188.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.09, a P/E/G ratio of 88.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $248.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.90 and its 200 day moving average is $164.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

