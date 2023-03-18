Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 753,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,107,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,242,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $6,986,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $4,990,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ IVCB opened at $10.42 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

