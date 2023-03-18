Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 697,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,239 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APXI opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

