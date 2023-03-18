Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Stake in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in ESGEN Acquisition were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $850,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Performance

ESAC stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

