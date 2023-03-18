Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $4.72 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $630.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $597.58 and a 200 day moving average of $535.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

