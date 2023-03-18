Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $4.95 Million in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 113,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 131,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Medicus Sciences Acquisition alerts:

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSAC opened at $10.17 on Friday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

About Medicus Sciences Acquisition

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.