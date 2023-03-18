Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $5.17 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,221,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $122.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

