Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 38,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,168,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $37,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

