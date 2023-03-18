Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vulcan Materials Trading Down 3.1 %
VMC opened at $161.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.90 and its 200-day moving average is $173.01. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $197.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 39.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.25.
Vulcan Materials Profile
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.