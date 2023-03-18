Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases 100,000 Shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGAA. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAA opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $27.37.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

