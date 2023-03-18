Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases 160,000 Shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 635,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cartica Acquisition were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 859,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 305,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,000,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

