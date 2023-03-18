Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases 1,800 Shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,473,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 19.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 789,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 125,816 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter worth $511,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 28.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:WEL opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

About Integrated Wellness Acquisition

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

