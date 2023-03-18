Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases 185,080 Shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,080 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Iconic Sports Acquisition were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 190.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 65,549 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 52.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 342,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 117,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Stock Performance

Iconic Sports Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Profile

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

