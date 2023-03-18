Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 533,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,220 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp III were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNDB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter worth about $4,343,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter worth about $2,005,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III by 5.7% in the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Price Performance

NYSE CNDB opened at $10.36 on Friday. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

