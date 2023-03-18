Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 576,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in G Squared Ascend II were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend II in the third quarter worth $606,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II during the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II during the third quarter valued at $1,504,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II during the second quarter valued at $2,476,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G Squared Ascend II stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. G Squared Ascend II Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

G Squared Ascend II Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on companies operating in the software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, FinTech/InsurTech, new age media, and sustainability.

