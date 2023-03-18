Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 735,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in LDH Growth Corp I were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 166.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,804,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,520 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,121,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 603,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

LDH Growth Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ LDHA opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

About LDH Growth Corp I

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

