Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 153,200 Shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA)

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,200 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Yotta Acquisition were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,148,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 900,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,747,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,375,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yotta Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

