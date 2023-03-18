Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $6.21 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 55,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,698,000 after purchasing an additional 296,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.00.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

