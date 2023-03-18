Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 139,841 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 658,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,591,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

