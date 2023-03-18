Weiss Asset Management LP Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $171.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

