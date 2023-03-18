Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $26.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

About Highwoods Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,978,000 after buying an additional 193,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after buying an additional 55,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after buying an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,008,000 after buying an additional 1,019,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

