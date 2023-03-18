Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $26.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.
Highwoods Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.