Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $7.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $871.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 37,996 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 39,521 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 304,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 80,349 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

