Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $7.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.
Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 7.5 %
Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $871.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.