Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $4.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $933.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Group

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,439.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,439.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,650.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $467,500 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

