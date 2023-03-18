Wells Fargo & Company Lowers SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $26.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of SLG stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,417,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after acquiring an additional 674,516 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,681,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.