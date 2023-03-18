Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.11

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as high as C$2.43. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 222,318 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of C$360.81 million, a PE ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.11.
Insider Activity
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
Read More
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.