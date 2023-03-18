Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.11

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as high as C$2.43. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 222,318 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$360.81 million, a PE ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.11.

In other Western Copper and Gold news, Director Klaus M. Zeitler sold 126,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$315,998.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,191.47. Corporate insiders own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

