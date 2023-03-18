Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.14. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 223,558 shares traded.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Westwater Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Westwater Resources by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westwater Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 41,806 shares during the period. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Further Reading

