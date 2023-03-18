Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.78. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 33,514 shares.

Wireless Telecom Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.41% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

