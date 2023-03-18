Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $460.34

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 460.34 ($5.61) and traded as high as GBX 470 ($5.73). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 449.80 ($5.48), with a volume of 473,551 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised Workspace Group to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 640 ($7.80) to GBX 520 ($6.34) in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Workspace Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 500 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 460.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19. The company has a market cap of £862.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Workspace Group Cuts Dividend

About Workspace Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,804.88%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

