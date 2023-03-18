WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Sells £1,443,957.45 in Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.37), for a total value of £1,443,957.45 ($1,759,850.64).

WPP Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 916 ($11.16) on Friday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713 ($8.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.35). The firm has a market cap of £9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,579.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 975.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 860.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61.

WPP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,724.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About WPP

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.63) to GBX 1,250 ($15.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 920 ($11.21) to GBX 1,158 ($14.11) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.36) to GBX 1,300 ($15.84) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,130.29 ($13.78).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

