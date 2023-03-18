WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Sells £1,443,957.45 in Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.37), for a total value of £1,443,957.45 ($1,759,850.64).
WPP Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 916 ($11.16) on Friday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713 ($8.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.35). The firm has a market cap of £9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,579.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 975.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 860.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61.
WPP Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,724.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Featured Articles
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.