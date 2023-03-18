WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.20

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $4.44. WW International shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 14,780,412 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on WW International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $304.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.63.
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.
