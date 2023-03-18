WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.20

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $4.44. WW International shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 14,780,412 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on WW International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $304.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

About WW International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WW International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in WW International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.