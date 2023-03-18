Zacks Research Comments on Johnson Controls International plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

NYSE JCI opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

