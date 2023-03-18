Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on M. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE M opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 26.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 60.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 137.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 22.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.