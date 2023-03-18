Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HP in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the computer maker will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for HP’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

HP Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.04 on Friday. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

