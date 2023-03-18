Zacks Research Weighs in on CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CF. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

CF Industries stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $70.69 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,684,000 after acquiring an additional 354,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after purchasing an additional 244,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

