ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading Down 1%

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) was down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 4,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 19,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,046,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

