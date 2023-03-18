Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $319.90

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.90 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 354 ($4.31). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 343 ($4.18), with a volume of 22,622 shares changing hands.

Zotefoams Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 360.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.77 million, a PE ratio of 3,118.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

