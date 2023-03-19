1,319 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IJH opened at $237.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

