15,168 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

