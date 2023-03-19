1,536 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,419,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CCI opened at $130.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.65.
Crown Castle Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
